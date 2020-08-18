May, Ruth Eileen Stone

Ruth Eileen Stone May, 95, of Madison Heights, was granted her heart's desire to meet her Jesus face to face on Saturday, August 15, 2020. George and Bessie Stone, of Philadelphia, were blessed with the presence of their fourth child on April 23, 1925. Ruth's family lived in Baltimore until moving to Bedford, Virginia for her high school years. Often friends invited her on weekends to visit the May family farm in Forest, where she met Claude, her husband of sixty-seven years. She gave up city life for country living on their small farm in Madison Heights, where she lived until her death. She generously shared the farm's produce with others. She was a devoted wife and godly, inspirational mother to her three children, Joey (Linda), Laura (Dave), Mark (Susan). She loved small children and was delighted to have her grandchildren nearby to enjoy and dote over, Randy May (Lori), Paul May (Mara), Corina Shipp (McAvoy), Aaron Lease (Diana), Sarah Konyndyk (Stephen) and Nathan May (Tabitha). The years passed quickly and great-grandchildren came and received her love and attention as well, Kayla Donald, Kyle May, McAvoy Shipp, Calina Shipp, Lydia Lease, Jocko Konyndyk, and Tayvn Bomar. She even had the pleasure to spend time with her great-great-grandchildren, Addison and Lucas Donald. Ruth was the compassionate family nurse, caring for the illnesses and injuries of the children. She nightly oversaw school assignments at the kitchen table, where many life lessons were learned as well. Her unconditional love for the family was displayed in a godly home of strong work ethic, simplicity and fulfillment that flowed into serving others in many practical ways. She was an active member in the Sandy Bottom Christian Church through the years, helping in various ministries, and befriending all who came through the church doors. Ruth often engaged strangers in conversation while shopping, brightening up their day. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Tom McBride, minister officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Masks will be required for all of those attending the service. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Sandy Bottom Christian Church, PO Box 159, Madison Heights, Virginia 24572. For the past two years, Ruth has been blessed to have excellent caregivers to whom the family is forever grateful, Linda Arnold, Morgan Burton, Courtney Cheatham, Sarah Cozzolino, Stormy Crozier, Amber Davis, Jane Davis, Mary Franklin, Goldie Hartman, Doris Lee, Linda May, Jeanette Rucker, Susan Staton, and Lisa Wood. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the May family (929-5712). To send online condolences, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
