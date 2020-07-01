Margaret Morris Mayberry, 79, of Lynchburg passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Ronald Lee Mayberry. Born November 28, 1940, in Campbell County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Reams Morris and the late Hattie Mayberry Morris. Margaret was a retired secretary for the Central Virginia Training Center, where she served for 23 years and was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. In addition to her husband and parents, Margaret was preceded in death by three brothers, Charlie Warren Morris, Leonard "Toots" Dale Morris and Robert "Bobby" Witt Morris. Margaret is survived by her sister, Lucille M. Vaughan and her husband, James of Concord; and numerous special nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Roger Roller officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to Roger Roller Evangelistic Association, 203 Paul Revere Dr., Forest, VA 24551. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

