McCoy, Betty Alfreda Jones

Betty Alfreda Jones McCoy, daughter of the late Charlie Jones and the late Carrie Mae Green Jones, was born Tuesday, May 30, 1950, in Alpaca, West Virginia. On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at seventy years of age, Betty transitioned from time to eternity. Educated in the Appomattox County School System, Appomattox, Va., she graduated from Carver-Price High School and attended La Salle University. A viewing only will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, 1121 Old Courthouse Rd., Appomattox, Va. We ask anyone viewing to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Burial will take place in the family cemetery.

