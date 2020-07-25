McCoy, Betty Alfreda Jones
McCoy, Betty Alfreda Jones

A viewing only has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, 1121 Old Courthouse Rd., Appomattox, Va.

