You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDaniel (Rhodes), Gloria Blanche
0 entries

McDaniel (Rhodes), Gloria Blanche

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Gloria Blanche McDaniel (Rhodes) Gloria Blanche McDaniel (Rhodes), 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her residence. She was born on July 29, 1931, a daughter of the late Lilay Virginia Gibson (Gilliam) and the late George Gilmer Rhodes. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lloyd McDaniel Jr.; two sons, Donald Edward McDaniel and Billy Ray McDaniel; and a great-grandson, Christopher Seals-McDaniel. Gloria was a loving Wife, Mother, Granny and Great-Grandma and was a proud member of Amazing Grace Ministries. She is survived by her two sons, George McDaniel (Deborah) and Larry McDaniel (Sylvia), nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Gloria will lie in repose Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Glasgow Cemetary, with Pastor Bill Evans officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's name may be sent to The National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

+1 
McDaniel (Rhodes), Gloria Blanche
+1 
McDaniel (Rhodes), Gloria Blanche

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert