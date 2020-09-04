McFaden, Larry Lee

Larry Lee McFaden, 73, of Branson, Missouri, passed away peacefully at this home surrounded by family members, love, and the Lord, on Tuesday morning August 25, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1947, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Lawrence Arthur and Vivian Ercelle (McBride) McFaden. We have been truly blessed, honored, and humbled to have been in his life and to have had him in ours. He will be remembered, missed, celebrated and loved! Please visit greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
My Condolences to Larry's family and friends.
Mel Parker
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.