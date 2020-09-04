 Skip to main content
McFaden, Larry Lee
McFaden, Larry Lee

Larry Lee McFaden, 73, of Branson, Missouri, passed away peacefully at this home surrounded by family members, love, and the Lord, on Tuesday morning August 25, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1947, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Lawrence Arthur and Vivian Ercelle (McBride) McFaden. We have been truly blessed, honored, and humbled to have been in his life and to have had him in ours. He will be remembered, missed, celebrated and loved! Please visit greenlawnfuneralhome.com.

