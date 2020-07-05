McGann Harman, Patricia Tempyl

August 10, 1938 - June 23, 2020 "A worthy woman who can find? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband trust in her and he shall have no lack of gain. She does him good and not evil all the days of her life. Her children rise and call her blessed." Proverbs 31:10 Devoted wife of 42 years to James V. Harman; her husband, and friend. She very seldom spoke of her early accomplishments except that being a mother and grandmother was the greatest joy of her life. Patricia lived a life of sacrifice serving as a pastor's wife, loving mother and preschool teacher out of her love for children. Her devotion to the Lord remains her greatest legacy. Full of compassion and kindness, she recognized the value in everyone. She will always be remembered for a song in heart and joy even through the most difficult times. Her first born, Troy of Biglerville Pa., married Lisa Gohr and had a long awaited son Daniel who joyfully would carry on the Harman name. Her second child was a daughter, Michon of Esmont, Va., who married Jeff Cale whom she referred to as her second son. They were blessed to give her two grandchildren, Anora and Leland. The children and grandchildren who lovingly called her Gan, knew they were loved and adored because she never failed to let them know how blessed she was to have them. Patricia was born to George McGann and Hilda Coffey of Madison Heights, Va. She had two brothers, George Steven, and Brian whom she dearly loved. Her memories growing up with them were something she often shared with her family. We hope if she touched your life in a special way that you carry that with you and pass it on. Due to unforeseen circumstances the family will have a private graveside service at Alberene Cemetery on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. If you want to honor her life you can give a love donation to Alberene Baptist Church, 5797 Alberene Road, Esmont, VA 22937. This was where she served until the Lord called her home. This is also the address to contact the family. We would love to hear from all of you.
McGann Harman, Patricia Tempyl
