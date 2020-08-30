McGhee, James "Don"

James "Don" Donald McGhee, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late, Phyllis Newman McGhee. Born Thursday, October 3, 1929 in Glenvar, Va., he was the son of the late John Kenna McGhee and the late Lelia Turner McGhee. He is also preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters. Don was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He graduated from VPI and was on the Corp of Cadets. He also pitched baseball in school and for the Bluefield Blue-Grays for several years. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean era. He retired from the State of Virginia as a Health Inspector. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed working in his yard. He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Flowers (Vincent) of Lynchburg, Va.; a son, Craig McGhee (Sara) of Redmond, Wash.; four grandchildren, Julie Johnson (Jason), Kellie Flowers-Sims (Kris), Ethan McGhee and Katherine McGhee; three great-granddaughters, Skyler, Shaye and Sommer Johnson; and sister, Frances Ehlenfeldt. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Rd, Suite 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501 or the Alzheimer's Association Blue Ridge Chapter, 3831 Old Forest Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.