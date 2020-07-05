EVINGTON, Va. Sylvia Jefferson McGregor, age 86, of Evington, died on Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence. Born on August 8, 1933, in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late David Paul Jefferson and Beulah Atkins Jefferson. She was predeceased by three brothers, Hubert Jefferson, Perry Jefferson, and Jake Jefferson; and six sisters, Lottie Divers, Elizabeth Burgess, Georgie Helmandollar, Rebecca Walker, Charlotte Rigney, and Shirley Sutphin. Mrs. McGregor was a member of Penuel Baptist Church and she was a home maker. She enjoyed craft work, sewing and crocheting, and loved sharing her arts and crafts with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" McGregor of the residence; one daughter, Cindy M. Stewart of Altavista; one son, Mark McGregor and wife, Brenda, of Huntersville, N.C.; and four grandchildren, Jonathan McGregor, BethAnn Buck and husband, Justin, Cody McGregor, and Shane Stewart. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by the Rev. Carlton Gunter. Burial will follow in Altavista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Penuel Baptist Church or to the American Cancer Society. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
McGregor, Sylvia Jefferson
