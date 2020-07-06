McGuire, Dorothy Perrow
0 entries

McGuire, Dorothy Perrow

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

September 1, 1930 - July 5, 2020 Dorothy Perrow McGuire, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

McGuire, Dorothy Perrow
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy McGuire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News