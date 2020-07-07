Dorothy Perrow McGuire, 89, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Donald M. McGuire for 69 years. Dorothy was born in Bedford County, Va., on September 1, 1930, to the late Clarence Frank Perrow and the late Virginia Dunkley Perrow. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church for many years. During her life she worked many various jobs in the Lynchburg area. Dorothy is survived by a son Stewart A. McGuire and his wife, Deborah, of Lynchburg; a daughter, Cynthia Shields and her husband, Ahern, of Lynchburg; one grandson, Andrew Shields of Lynchburg; three sisters, Mary Frances Floyd of Lynchburg, Starr C. Miles and her husband, Vernon, Sr. of Haymarket, and Paulette Bailey of Roanoke; two brothers-in-law, George F. McGuire Jr. and his wife, Wylene of Lynchburg and Bernard Camden of Richmond; a sister-in-law Hazel McGuire of Lynchburg; and many other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Franklin Perrow. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday July 9, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Concord. A Celebration of Dorothy's Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday July 9, 2020, with Pastor Chad Harris officiating. Interment will follow in at the church cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Carrington for their care of Dorothy during her time there. Memorials contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
McGuire, Dorothy Perrow
