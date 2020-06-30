Kimberly Osborne McGuire, 53, of Rustburg, a precious soul left this world to go be with her heavenly father on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Brian Kent McGuire; her parents, Preston and Barbara Osborne; one daughter, Kayman McGuire; one loved like a daughter, Crystal Miller and family; two sisters, Anita Mitchell and Audrey Revis; and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Please visit Tharp's website for full obituary. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly McGuire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

