McKinney, Christine Ward

Christine Ward McKinney, 67, of Concord, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Carl "Pete" McKinney Jr. for 51 years. Born on March 6, 1953, in Richmond, she was a daughter of the late Earl C. Ward and Irene Irby Ward Fulton. She was a member of Eastbrook Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucy Duffy and Faye Wade. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Cindy Dooley; three brothers, Bobby Ward and his wife, Tessa, Earl Ward and his wife, Leslie, and David Ward; two sisters, Juanita Ennis and her husband, Wayne and Grace Bagby; two grandsons, Travis Thornton and his wife, Abbie and Preston Dooley; a great-grandson, Easton Thornton, who was the love of her life; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Mount Olivet Church Cemetery with the Rev. Curtis Walkup officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Eastbrook Baptist Church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

