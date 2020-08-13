McNamara, Deborah Jackson

November 20, 1949 - July 31, 2020 Deborah Jackson McNamara, 70, of Henrico County, died peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born on November 20, 1949, in Syracuse, New York, to the late T.O. and Ruth Elaine Jackson of Lynchburg, Virginia. She is survived by her son, Michael George (Mary) of Charlottesville, Virginia; and three daughters, Elizabeth Hartwell (Michael), Jessica Updike (HP), and Abigail Mekanik (Greg), all of the Richmond, Virginia area; ten grandchildren, Brock George, Cole George, and Mary Austin George of Charlottesville, Virginia; Jackson Hartwell, Molly Hartwell, and Finn Hartwell, Henry Updike, Eleanor Updike, Katie Wright Mekanik and Carter Mekanik, all of Richmond. In addition, she is survived by her sister Donna (William) Creech of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and brother, Brett (Suzie) Jackson of Blacksburg, Virginia and their; children and grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Deborah to the American Heart Associattion (www.heart.org) or the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).
