Melton, Reva Mae Dowdy

September 20, 1936 - September 7, 2020 Reva Mae Dowdy Melton, 83, of 268 Moses Mill Road, Chatham died Sunday, September 7, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late A.L. Melton Jr. She was born September 20, 1936 in Campbell County, a daughter of the late Allen Dowdy and Lillie Hackworth Dowdy. She was a member of Lynch Station Baptist Church and retired with 18 years of service at The Lane Company and also a homemaker. She is survived by three daughters, Linda Johns of Hurt, Carolyn Harris of Chatham and Barbara Cole of Wheeling, West Virginia; one son, Kenneth Melton of Florida; ten grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Allen "Butch" Melton; one brother, Joseph Clay Dowdy; and three sisters, Lucy Ann Dowdy, Frances D. Stevens and Florice D. Wood. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Tobias Lupes. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the cemetery. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
