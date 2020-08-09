Merchent, Valerie A.

June 4, 1957 - August 6, 2020 Valerie Annette Merchent passed away on August 6, 2020, after a brief illness with cancer. As per Valerie's wishes there will be no services. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Va.
