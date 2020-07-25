Merritt, Miss Tomi Nicole
Merritt, Miss Tomi Nicole

September 18, 1980 - July 22, 2020 Funeral services for Miss Tomi Nicole Merritt, 39, of Lynchburg, Virginia, will be conducted on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 12 noon at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Dr. Theodore Foster, eulogist. Interment will follow in the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangments.

+1 
+1 
