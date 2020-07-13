Miller, Janet Lewis
0 entries

Miller, Janet Lewis

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

January 27, 1926 - July 6, 2020 Janet Lewis Miller, 94, of Shipman, passed away on Monday July 6, 2020, at her residence. Janet was born on January 27, 1926, in Nelson County, to the late Charles W. Spencer and Eva Burnett Spencer. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Franklin Miller and her son, Russell F. Miller Jr. She was a member of Shipman Baptist Church all of her adult life. She is survived by her grandchildren, Amy Nicole Miller and fiancé, Christopher of Amherst, and Nathaniel Wayne Miller of Madison Heights. A funeral service will be held today Monday, April 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the graveside in Davis Cemetery at Shipman with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to Shipman Baptist Church at Shipman, VA 22971. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097). Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front St., Lovingston, VA 22949

Miller, Janet Lewis
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Today's Obituaries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News