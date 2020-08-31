Mitchell, Donna Gowen

February 12, 1952 - August 29, 2020 Donna Gowen Mitchell, 68, of Madison Heights, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Basil Warren Mitchell for forty wonderful years. Born on February 12, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Gowen and the late Myrtle Honig Gowen. Donna was a long time employee of CVTC, homemaker and care giver. She was a loving, generous person who had a wonderful sense of humor, loved music and the simple things in life. In addition to her husband, Warren, Donna is survived by her daughters, Michelle A. Marino of Madison Heights, Melissa D. Mitchell of Madison Heights, and Shanon L. Mitchell of Madison Heights; two grandchildren, Christopher D. Tyree and his wife, Jade, of Forest, Samantha C. Owen and her husband, Jason, of Madison Heights. Donna had three beautiful great-grandchildren, who were the apples of her eye, Aria Tyree, Phelan Tyree, and Layla Owen. She also had other extended family and friends who will miss her greatly. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Reverend George Harris officiating. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Humane Society of Amherst or Lynchburg. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights, is serving the family.
