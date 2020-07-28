Norma "Jean" Moore Mitchell Norma "Jean" Moore Mitchell, 86, of Goode, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1933, to the late Kahle and Ruby Moore. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James V. Mitchell; and a son, James K. Mitchell. In 1967, she and her husband brought their two boys to Goode and established Mitchell Family Farms. Her boys were her pride and joy. Jean was an incredible woman. She loved her family fiercely and without conditions. She was a woman of many talents who will be remembered for her sense of humor and quick wit. She was an avid reader and you could always find her at the kitchen table reading a good book. She will be greatly missed. Jean is survived by her son, David (Lisa); devoted sister, Sammie Flannagan (Hobert); four grandchildren, Chrissy Richey (Sean), Jessica Walker (Daniel), Jamie Frank (Jon), and Amanda Schmitt (Jason); nine great-grandchildren, Daniel, Ajay, Nathan, and Kayla Walker, Devon and Tyler Richey, Addy and Lilly Jean Frank, and Nora Jean Schmitt. She is also survived by three special nieces, Kay and Becky Flannagan and Patti Wood (Keith). A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Goode Rescue Squad. Please visit www.burch-messier.com for condolences. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
