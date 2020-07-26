Montgomery, Joan Lindsey

Joan Lindsey Montgomery, 94, of Williamsburg, died peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Condolences can be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Montgomery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.