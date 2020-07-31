Moorefield, Eugene Gary

Eugene "Genie" Gary Moorefield of Nathalie, Va., passed away on July 29, 2020. He was born in Halifax County, on September 18, 1941, and was 78 years of age. He was the son of the late Eugene Jackson Moorefield and the late Irene Ferrell Moorefield. He was married to Anne Reese Moorefield who survives. Genie was a devoted husband, father and "Papa". He was a member of Childrey Baptist Church of Nathalie. He loved to use his God-given talents to glorify God with musical instruments and singing in many churches, nursing homes and retirement centers. He was also known for his gift of talking and never met a stranger. He especially enjoyed sharing his love for Christ. Eugene Gary Moorefield is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anne Reese Moorefield of Nathalie; his sons, Robert Eugene Moorefield of Lynchburg, and Ronald Gary Moorefield and wife, Barbara, of Nathalie; two grandchildren, Tristan Gary Moorefield and Evan Gary Moorefield; step-grandsons, Freddy Via (Sherry) of Rustburg, Brad Via (Cindy) of Lynchburg, and Thomas Baldwin of Pamplin; step great-grandchildren, Gage, Emma, Cruz, Alaina, Liam, Beckett and Maggie Via; his sister, Cecile Cheek of Halifax, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Walter "Bud" Moorefield, Mildred Kirby, Virginia Brown and Florence Moorefield. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Childrey Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with the Rev. Jerry Standfield officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the concerns over COVID-19 and with the health and wellness of everyone in mind, we request that everyone attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The service will be livestreamed via Powell Funeral Home Facebook page. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at Childrey Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. For memorials please consider Childrey Baptist Church Building Fund, Gideon's International or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
