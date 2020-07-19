Moorefield, George A.

November 13, 1952 - April 29, 2020 George Andres Moorefield, son of the late Claude and Ethel Moorefield was born on November 13, 1952, and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He graduated from the Halifax County received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and Finance from Strayer's University. He worked as a Financial Manager at Bell Multicultural High School in Washington, D.C., for over twenty years. George accepted Christ at an early age and joined the Republican Grove Baptist Church of Nathalie. He joined the Faith Assembly of Christ Church of Washington, D.C., under Pastor Alphonso Way Sr., serving as a faithful and dedicated Deacon for over thirty years. Later in life, he joined the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, Md., under Pastor John K. Jenkins Sr., and was a faithful member until he died. His favorite scripture was Isaiah 40:31. He married Deidra Kyle and to this union, five children were born. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and three brothers. He is survived by his devoted wife, Deidra; four sons, Derrick of Mt. Rainer, Md., George, David and Caleb of the home; one daughter, Ivy of Mt. Rainer, Md.; three grandchildren, Tristan, Kirsten and Tristan; one brother, Jimmie Moorefield (Berta) of Madison Heights; one brother-in-law, Edward Kyle (Margie) of Hyattsville, Md.; a sister-in-law, Lynn Moorefield of Newark, Del.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Freeman Funeral Services in Clinton, Md., was in charge of arrangements with final viewing and graveside services held on May 11, 2020. Announced locally by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal. Freeman Funeral Service Clinton, Md.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.