Morgan, Addison Edwards

Addison Edwards Morgan, 8, died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Addison was born on March 1, 2012, to parents Laura Harris Morgan and John Blackmore Morgan III. A feisty, determined child, Addison was known by her family and friends to be smart, brave and ready for anything. With a straight face, she would always "tell it like it is" and could light up a room with her infectious smile and energy. Addison was in second grade at Paul Munro Elementary and was adored by her friends, classmates and teachers. During her battle with cancer, Addison started her first business, "Heartthrob", to benefit the Lynchburg Humane Society, and shared her gift of art, friendship and, especially, love with the community. Addison is survived by her parents, Laura and John; loving sisters, Louise and Maggie; maternal grandparents, Ann and Bobby Harris; paternal grandparents, Amine and John Morgan; paternal great-grandmother, Amine G. Edwards; aunts and uncles, Keeling and Brad Pennington, Katie and Chad Waterworth, and Heather and Bobby Harris; and her "team" of amazing cousins, John, Anna, Henry, Vera, Sally, Lee, Clara and Bobby. In addition to her family, Addison had special friends, Rachel Gagen, Linda Martin and Kate Wall, who provided comfort and support to her and her family during her illness. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. John's Episcopal Church, followed by internment at Spring Hill Cemetery at 11:30 a.m., where friends of the family will be welcome. In lieu of flowers, Addison's family asks that any donations be made in her honor to Paul Munro Elementary PTA, 4641 Locksview Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503 and Camp Kum-Ba-Yah, 4415 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
