Morris, Fostine "Lottie"
Morris, Fostine "Lottie"

Mrs. Fostine "Lottie" Morris departed this life on August, 1, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Franklin-Hutcherson is assisting the family with arrangements. 434-846-1337.

