Morris, Geraldine Hubbard

Mrs. Geraldine Hubbard Morris of 307 Cabell Street, departed this life July 14, 2020, at her residence. Born on August 16, 1936, in Gladys, Va., she was the daughter of the late Early and Mary Wilson Hubbard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Emma Bryant, Nancy Jones, Teresa Bryant and Lee Hubbard. Geraldine was a graduate of Campbell County High School. She was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and was retired from the City of Lynchburg. She is survived by one son, Michael Hubbard; one daughter, Alice Hubbard; one granddaughter, Tanisha Hubbard; and one great-granddaughter, Adriana Preyer. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Community Funeral Home directing
