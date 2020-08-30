Moss, John H.

June 10, 1924 - July 8, 2020 John Moss of Lynchburg, Va., who was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him, went home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020, at the age of 96. John was born in Ivydale, W.Va., on June 10, 1924. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eva Moss and 10 brothers and sisters. John is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mildred M. Moss; his son, Fred Moss (Diane) of Houston, Texas; his daughter, Kathy Davis (Doug) of Lynchburg; his five grandchildren, Heather Tolley, Mandy Holmes, Mike Davis, Laura Brown and Adam Davis, 12 great-grandchildren, extended family to include his brother-in-law, Earl Mollohan (Judy), the many nieces and nephews he adored, very special neighbors the Thomas's and Blank's and wonderful friends Paul and Sandy Childress. John joined the army at a young age to fight for his country, participating in the invasion of Normandy going ashore on Utah Beach. He was a huge supporter of the D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Va., and loved taking family and friends to visit there. He was the epitome of the greatest generation. John worked in the natural gas industry his entire adult life and was a proud West Virginian who moved to Virginia after retiring to be closer to family. John was also a member of the Forest Masonic Lodge. He loved deeply and his family and friends knew him to be hardworking, tender hearted, always ready to tell a good story, laugh till he cried and always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He teared up at mealtime prayers, wore a uniform of rolled up jeans, a white t-shirt and one of his many caps and he always wished you'd stay just a little bit longer. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice for the love and support they gave in his last few months. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
