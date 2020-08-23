Mudd, Rebecca Ann Hollingsworth

Rebecca Ann Hollingsworth Mudd, age 56, of Henrico, Va., died at her home early in the morning on Monday, August 17, 2020, from complications due to lung cancer, with which she was diagnosed in December 2017. Becky was born on July 26, 1964, in Lynchburg, Va. Becky married Andrew Mudd at Mount Vernon in Alexandria, Va., in 2002, and the couple has lived in Richmond since then. Becky was an English and Special Education teacher at Lloyd C. Bird High School in Chesterfield, Va., since 2002. She retired from teaching in 2020. Becky graduated from Annandale (Va.,) High School in 1982 where she was active in choir and the theatre. In the 1990's, she worked in the front office at Accotink Academy, a private school in Springfield, Va., and later she worked as a teacher as she studied at George Mason University. She earned a B.S. in Psychology from George Mason University in 2001, and a Master's degree in Education from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2007. Becky was preceded by her father, Jimmie Earl Hollingsworth. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Andrew; her mother, Wende (Ford) Hollingsworth of Centreville, Va.; two brothers, Joseph Clifford of Leesburg, Va., and David Brian, married to Susan (Sundstrom); and niece, Sarah Anne of Haymarket, Va. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 4 until 8 p.m., at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. The service will be private but will be live-streamed on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at blileys.com/obituaries/tribute wall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation by check to Lloyd C. Bird High School 10301 Courthouse Road Chesterfield, VA 23832 for the Literacy Program in memory of Becky Mudd.
