You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy, Sharon Kay
0 entries

Murphy, Sharon Kay

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Sharon Kay Murphy, 73, of Brookneal, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.

Murphy, Sharon Kay
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Murphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert