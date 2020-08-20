Murphy, Sharon Kay

Sharon Kay Murphy, 73, of Brookneal, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Murphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.