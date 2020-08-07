You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napier Sr., Earl Eugene
0 entries

Napier Sr., Earl Eugene

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

November 20, 1919 - July 31, 2020. Earl Eugene Napier Sr., 100, of Charlottesville, Va., formerly of Massies Mill, Va., went home to be with the Lord peacefully on July 31, 2020. A public viewing will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 2 until 7 p.m. at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc., 7661 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, Va. A "Park & Praise" Graveside Celebration will be held at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 382 Level Green Rd., Roseland, Va., with Pastor Edward Hendricks Jr. officiating and Elder Shawn Wright giving the eulogy. There will be a private repast. Due to COVID-19, please adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Masks are required. In case of inclement weather, all services will be held at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box, Roseland, VA 22967

+1 
Napier Sr., Earl Eugene
+1 
Napier Sr., Earl Eugene
To plant a tree in memory of Earl Napier, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert