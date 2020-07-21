Nester, Jean C.

Jean C. Nester, 81, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born at home in Campbell County, Virginia in 1939. In 1956, Jean married William C. Nester. From this union Albert, Stephanie and Michael were born. She was a devoted wife and mother. Jean is survived by her husband, William "Bill"; her children (and their spouses), Albert (Ian Zachary), Stephanie (Barbara Smallwood) and Michael (Kim); her grandchildren, Giada and Ronan; and siblings, Carolyn Keene, Pat Giles (Richard), Preston Coates Jr. (Elaine), Hammond Coates (Connie); and a host of nieces and nephews, other family members and friends. Funeral Services on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lakewood Baptist Church, 2469 Sunburst Rd, Evington, VA 24550. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 0Diuguid Funeral Services, 21914 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Internment following service at Virginia Memorial Park, 11490 Forest Rd, Forest, VA 24551.
