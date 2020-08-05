Newsome, Barbara A.

You have permission to edit this article.
Barbara A. Newsome, born on October 13, 1952, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Bass Roach; father, J.J. Roach Jr.; sister, Catherine; brother, Jimmy Roach; and daughter, Robin. Surviving are her daughters, Connie Boley and husband, Clifton, and Courtney Childers and husband, Edward; brother, Beverly Roach; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and loving companion, Galen Branham. There will be no services at this time. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

