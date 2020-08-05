Newsome, Barbara A.

Barbara A. Newsome, born on October 13, 1952, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Bass Roach; father, J.J. Roach Jr.; sister, Catherine; brother, Jimmy Roach; and daughter, Robin. Surviving are her daughters, Connie Boley and husband, Clifton, and Courtney Childers and husband, Edward; brother, Beverly Roach; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and loving companion, Galen Branham. There will be no services at this time. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.