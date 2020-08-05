Newton, Paul Lloyd

February 13, 1949 - August 1, 2020 Paul Lloyd Newton, loving father, devoted husband, beloved brother and uncle, and kindest man ever passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, following cardiac arrest. He was 71. Paul was a friend to many, and he epitomized the saying, "He never met a stranger." He left behind his wife of 46 years, Virginia "Ginny" Patterson Newton; his daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Lane Newton of Alexandria, Va.; and his siblings, Virginia Louise Chase of Santa Barbara, Calif., Laura Newton Overstreet of Burke, Va., Janet Elizabeth Haley of Chesapeake, Va., and Robert Lloyd Newton of Brentwood, Tenn. He is also survived by his stepmother, Elizabeth M. Newton of Chesapeake, Va., as well as his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He left far too soon and is sorely missed by his adoring family and his college roommate and lifelong friend, Steve Pierce of Montpelia, Va. Paul and his wife Ginny relished their retirement life at their mountain home "Hilltop" in the bucolic community of Nelson County, Va. Both Paul and Ginny were active members and volunteers in Nelson United Methodist Church and were formerly members of historic Trinity Episcopal Church. They also served their community by active participation with Nelson Kid Care by weekly packing food for food-challenged children and youth in Nelson County. Paul enjoyed gardening with his wife, growing and canning vegetables and fruits. They savored the peacefulness and natural beauty of their country home, the companionship of their family dogs and cats, as well as the friendliness of their neighbors. Paul and his beloved brother Robert were avid fans of the football team formerly known as the Washington Redskins, and they shared an ongoing, spirited dialogue about their favorite team for decades. Devoted parents to their daughter Kim, (Paul's "Hotshot") they supported her growing success as a wedding planner in the Washington, D.C. area. Paul was born on February 13, 1949, at Suburban Hospital in Washington, D.C. After graduation from W.T. Woodson High School in Fairfax, Va. in 1968, he entered the U.S. Army in 1969, serving eleven months in the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1972. In 1975, Paul was graduated with a B.A. in Political Science from Emory and Henry College, Emory, Va., where he and his wife Ginny met as undergraduates. They were married in 1975. Paul earned a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Va. in 1986. Using both his formal education in Public Administration and his personal experience as a U.S. Army veteran, Paul developed a successful career in counseling and therapy to Vietnam Era veterans and their significant others in the Chesapeake/Norfolk/Hampton Roads area of Virginia. He served as Outreach Therapist for the Veterans Administration, Vet Center Program, from 1980 until his retirement in 2006. He provided counseling on an individual and group basis to over 3,500 clients and was responsible for the development of a comprehensive resource base for the Vet Center Program, providing guidance to staff as Acting Supervisor. Prior to his professional service for the Veterans Administration, he served as counselor for the STOP Organization, a community action agency, serving Hampton Roads. He was a member of the Board of Directors, Chapter 48, of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020, 4 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 475 Oak Ridge Road, Arrington, VA 22922. The Rev. Elizabeth Buxton of Nelson United Methodist Church will officiate. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged. The funeral service will be recorded and broadcast on www.paulnewton.dcwebstreaming.com at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2020, and available for a later viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nelson United Methodist Church, 5239 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington, VA 22922, or to Nelson Kid Care, 3679 Pharsalia Road, Tyro, VA 22967. Messages to Paul's family may be received on Legacy.com.
