Nowlin, James Robert

James Robert Nowlin Sr., 82, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. He was the loving husband of Carentha Ferguson Nowlin. Born on March 27, 1938, in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late James Proctor and Theresa Nowlin. His stepfather, Hurley Nowlin Sr., and his sister, Marion Nowlin, also preceded James in death. James graduated from Campbell County High School in 1955. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Silver Grove Baptist Church, attending until his health prevented regular attendance. In addition to his wife of 63 years, Carentha F. Nowlin, he is survived by their four children, James R. Nowlin Jr. (Deborah), Milton D. Nowlin, Veronica N. Booker, and Troy E. Nowlin. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; his loving aunt, Doris N. Clark; a sister, Ruby Carr (Joseph); a brother, Hurley Nowlin Jr.; his Ferguson sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends. He enjoyed a long career at General Electric, retiring after 36 years of service. After retiring, his favorite past times were watching sports, NASCAR, boxing, and basketball, his all time favorite was his UVA Cavaliers. Due to COVID-19, a private burial will be held for the immediate family only on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Briarwood Memorial Gardens, Amherst, at 1 p.m. Masks are required. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.
