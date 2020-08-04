Nuckols, Virgil

Virgil Lee Nuckols, 64, of Concord, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Carolyn Louise Woodson Nuckols. Born on July 8, 1956, in Pamplin, he was a son of the late Betty Virginia Kershner and Milton Lonnie Nuckols Sr. Virgil served his country in the National Guard. He was a Well Driller for 35 years with Falwell Corp. and a member of the N.R.A. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Bobbie Jo Nuckols of Appomattox, and Brandi Lee Baldwin and husband, Neil, of Pamplin; three grandchildren, Christian Lee Fields, Zoey Ann Terry and Zadie Lee Terry; four brothers, Jim Kershner Sr., of Concord, Rick Nuckols and wife, Susan, of Amherst, Terry Nuckols and Clyde Nuckols, both of Manassas; and one sister, Mamie N. Lentz of Berryville. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Smith, Alice Nuckols and Joyce Mullins; and two brothers, Milton "Buck" Nuckols Jr., and Greg Nuckols. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Elon Baptist Church with the Rev. David Sexton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Elon Baptist Church in the fellowship hall. The burial will be held at 1 p.m., at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.