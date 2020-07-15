O'Brien, Danny Lee

Danny Lee O'Brien, 69, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer. Danny was born on February 4, 1951, in High Point, N.C. to the late Eugene O'Brien and the late Treva Hudson. He is survived by his loving companion of 25 years, Wanda Burley; his son, Christopher O'Brien (Amanda); his grandchildren, Scott and Jade O'Brien; his stepfather, Arlen Hudson; and his brothers, Michael O'Brien (Paralee) and Gary Hudson (Tangie). Along with his parents, he was preceded in death his brother, Steve O'Brien. Danny was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and the Naval Reserves. He was manager of Lynchburg Southern Photo for 20 years and was recently employed by Virginia ABC Stores. In his spare time, he loved to shoot pool with his friends at the local Moose Clubs, but his most enjoyable times were spent at Topsail Beach with Wanda and his fur babies searching for shark's teeth. Danny loved all God's creatures and fed whatever animal came to the door. His puppy, "Mittens," provided him much comfort after the loss of "Honey" and "Chi-Chi." We would like to thank all his neighbors for their kindness and support during his illness, especially Connie Marsh. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold memorial services privately. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
