January 30, 1952 - July 4, 2020 Lillie Mae Osborne departed this life on Saturday July 4, 2020, at her residence. Born on January 30, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William Lewis Osborne Sr. and Marie Turner Osborne. She was preceded in death by a sister Rosa O. Morgan and a brother William Lewis Osborne Jr. Lillie leaves precious memories to be cherished by her devoted daughter, Latisha Spencer-Silver (Daniel); and a son, Bryce Lewis Carter. Due to the COVID-19 regulations the service will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Community Funeral Home in Lynchburg Virginia at 11 a.m. Internment will follow immediately at First Baptist Church Cemetery 193 Mount Airy Road Amherst, Virginia. Community Funeral Home directing.
Osborne, Lillie Mae
