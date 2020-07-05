Carolyn Goff Overstreet, 70, of Bedford, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born in Bedford, Va., on March 22, 1950, a daughter of the late Ralph Goff and Lelia Wislon Goff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Patton Montgomery Overstreet; and two brothers, Roger Goff and Lynwood Goff. She is survived by her two daughters, Lelia Hyatt and husband, Bill, and Marsha Lauer and husband, Paul; son, Patrick Overstreet and wife, Lacy; grandchildren, Sabrina Hyatt, Sarah Hyatt, Adam Lauer and wife, Emilee, Catherine Overstreet and fiancé, Matthew, Hunter Overstreet, Cole Oversreet, Madison, Christian, Morgan, and Maxwell Sims; great-grandchildren, Paxton Wolhfert, Piper Berg, and Tillie Lauer; sisters, Doris (James) Burton, Debbie Goff, Ellen (Eldred) Mabry, and Nadine (John) Kennedy, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Holy Land Cemetery with Pastor John Hester officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Overstreet, Carolyn Goff
