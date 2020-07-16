Pannell, Dorothy Tweedy

Dorothy Tweedy Pannell of Lynchburg, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Dorothy Tweedy; and brother, Lawrence Tweedy. She is survived by three daughters, Angela Franklin, Shanna Wesley, and Sherri Pannell; four sisters, Barbara Jefferson, Joyce Smith, Gracie Smith, and Patricia Simms; grandkids, great-grandkids, and a host of other relatives and friends.
