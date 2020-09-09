 Skip to main content
Parrish, Theolla Stephens
Theolla Stephens Parrish Theolla Parrish, 76, of Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave. Lynchburg

