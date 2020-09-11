Parrish, Theolla Stephens

Theolla Stephens Parrish, of Madison Heights, Va., peacefully slipped away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at her residents. Born on November 22, 1943, to the late James E. Stephens and Hazwil Stephens Thomas, she was preceded in death by her daughter, April Renee Stephens; and two brothers, James W. "Bud" and Kyle M. Stephens. "Shar" as she was affectionately called by her nieces and nephews, was a dedicated nurse for over forty years. Later in life she and Renee joined Cross Road Baptist Church in Evington, Virginia. She leaves to cherish a lot of precious memories one sister, Catherine (the Rev. Allan) Loving of Madison Heights; two brothers, Louis Jackson of Lynchburg, and Stevie (Kim) Stephens of Baltimore, Md.; a loving companion, Belton Christian of Madison Heights; a special cousin, Sylvia Breeding of Lynchburg; a devoted niece and caregiver, Katina (Tyron) Chambers of Pamplin, Va.; one little ray of sunshine whom named her "Stee" Tyvon Chambers, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. A private burial will follow. Please practice all covi-19 guidelines. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.