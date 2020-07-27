Pasanen, Muriel ¿Mickey¿
Muriel "Mickey" Pasanen June 1, 1937 - July 25, 2020 Muriel "Mickey" Pasanen, 83, of Evington, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born on June 1, 1937, in Castle Hill Mapleton, Maine. Mickey was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Evington, and loved the Lord. She dabbled in crafts and loved to paint. Mickey and her husband enjoyed going to restaurants, playing cards and conversing with their friends. She is survived by her six children; and 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne. A memorial service will be held, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, Evington. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

