Patrick, Magnolia Gay Haulsee

February 9, 1930 - July 1, 2020 Magnolia Gay Haulsee Patrick, 90, of Clarksville, formerly of Hurt, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Sentara Meadowview Terrace. She was the loving wife of the late William Harrison Patrick for 49 years. Born on February 9, 1930, in Marion, Va., she was a daughter of the late Ryland Craft Haulsee and Eva Mae Adams Haulsee. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jacqueline H. Howell. Magnolia was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved and adored her grandchildren. She was a retired Production Specialist for GE / Ericsson with 32 years of service and a charter member of the Lynchburg Seventh Day Adventist Church. She loved to play the piano, enjoyed quilting and crafts, but most of all spending time with family. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Bianca P. Murphy of Hurt, William J. Patrick and wife, Debra C. Patrick, of Lynchburg, and Frieda D. Mattox and husband, Marty Allen Mattox, of Hurt; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; three siblings, Georgia H. Pennington, Harold Guy Haulsee and Audrey H. Parsons, all of Marion; and other relatives and friends. The family would like to give their sincere heartfelt thanks to the staff of Sentara Meadowview Terrace in Clarksville for their loving care and support. A Celebration of Magnolia's Life will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory by The Rev. Charles Oliveri. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends from 11:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the Lynchburg Seventh Day Adventist Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502
