Patterson, Robert A.

January 18, 1926 - August 18, 2020 Robert Alfred Patterson, 94, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late Margaret Joan Patterson for over 69 years and was a proud World War II Purple Heart U.S. Marine who fought in the Battle of Okinawa, Japan. Bobby was born on January 18, 1926, in Portsmouth, Virginia, youngest son of the late Grover Thomas Patterson and Ruth Wrightson Nettles. He is survived by his devoted children, two daughters, Karen Patterson of Lynchburg, and Rebecca Wood of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; one son, Robert "Bill" Patterson (Kerry) of Stephens City; five grandchildren, Jason, Nathan, Branden, Lori and Aislin; as well as special ones dear to his heart whom he loved as daughters and sons, Cathy, Sue, James and Charlie. In addition to his parents and beloved wife, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Lori Ann Patterson; by his sisters, Elsie Schemm and Evelyn Orletsky; and two brothers, Ray Patterson and Herbert Patterson. Bobby and Joan, it's impossible to think of one without the other. They were an extraordinary couple who brought great light, love, happiness and joy into the world and into the lives of all who were blessed to know them. Oh, how they are loved and missed! In lieu of visitation or a memorial service, a Celebration of Life writing with a collage of photos of this amazing couple will be sent later in the year to all who knew and loved them. Please consider making memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org in Bobby's memory. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
