Paulette Jr., E. W. "Scott"

E. W. "Scott" Paulette Jr., 63, went to be with Jesus on Thursday night, March 12, 2020. He was the loving husband of "his durl," Tanya Tester Paulette, for 34 years. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on May 17, 1956, he was a son of the late Emmitt Walker Paulette Sr. and the late Frances Harvey Paulette Abbitt. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a family who adored him, his brother, Bruce H. Paulette Jr.; a sister, Chris Paulette, both of Lynchburg; mother-in-law, Ruth Tester; sisters-in-law, Chamma (Steve) Tomlin of Clarksville, Tenn., Juanita (Mark) Williamson, and Lana (Mike) Musgrave, both of Lynchburg; nieces and nephews, Traci (Mike) Horne, B.H. Paulette III, Jennifer (Shahram) Shahrokhi, Anna Tomlin, Ryan (Sydney) Tomlin, Mike (Danielle) Tester, Christian Petherbridge, Quinton Williamson, Megan Musgrave, Josh Musgrave, Maddie Musgrave, and Piper Musgrave; and great nieces and nephews, Morgan, Madison, Courtney, Grant (Sami), Grace, Joey, Thomas, and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Dallas Tester; brother-in-law, David Tester; and a nephew, Jacob Williamson. Known as radio host "Scott Walker" or "Scott Paulette" over his career, he was employed by WTTX and WYYD. Scott served tirelessly as General Manager, and most recently as Program Director, at Equip FM for the past 10 years. He spread the love of Christ across the airways daily. His presence will be greatly missed by all of us, but the fruit of his on-air ministry will continue. He also served in many ways at Calvary Chapel Lynchburg where his wit, wisdom and love impacted every meeting, conversation and service. He was an encourager, and by word, action, and deed, pointed people to Jesus. He lived out Hebrews 3:13, "But encourage one another day after day, as long as it is still called 'Today,' so that none of you will be hardened by the deceitfulness of sin." He was loved well and never met a stranger. He engaged people in conversation and was truly interested in their stories. He always put God first, and his family was a close second. He loved spending time in the sun, especially at the ocean, and he never met a hamburger or oatmeal raisin cookie that he didn't love. The family would like to thank the incredible staff in Cardio Thoracic ICU at LGH, Dr. Khoury, and Dr. Saum. Scott was so well cared for and loved during his brief illness and we will forever be grateful to them. A celebration of Scott's life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Calvary Chapel Lynchburg, 20722 Timberlake Road. Prior to the service, the family will have visitation at 1 p.m. in the church foyer. While we feel great sadness and loss, we know we will see him again. "We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord"- 2 Corinthians 5:8.
