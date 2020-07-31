Payne Sr., Pastor Stedman A.

May 15, 1952 - July 28, 2020 Pastor Stedman A. Payne Sr., 68, of 220 Lee Avenue, Hurt, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Duke University Hospital, Durham, North Carolina. Born on May 15, 1952, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Payne and Mrs. Minerva Hodnett Payne. Pastor Payne was educated in the public schools of Pittsylvania County. He furthered his education by Virginia State University, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in History education. He was employed of the Pittsylvania County School System and retired after thirty years of service. He served as senior pastor of Abundant Life Ministries, Hurt, Virginia for twenty-five years. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Georgette Payne of the residence; his children, Elder Stedman A. Payne Jr. (Minister Demietre) of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Ashley M. Shaw (Charles, II) of Huntington, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Stedman A. Payne III, Robert A. Payne, Charles D. Shaw III and Elias L. Shaw; his mother-in-law, Mrs. Ruth Tardy of Hurt, Virginia, and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing for Pastor Payne will be conducted on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Abundant Life Ministries, 234 Lee Avenue, Hurt, Virginia, from 5 until 7:30 p.m. with the family being present from 7 until 7:30 p.m. In compliance with stated and federal restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced during visitation hours. Funeral services will be held privately for family and invited guests ONLY. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.