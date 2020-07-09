September 19, 1944 - July 7, 2020 Walter Donovan "W.D." Perdieu Jr., 75, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home. W.D. was born on September 19, 1944, in Lynchburg, the son of the late Walter D. Perdieu Sr. and Elsie Marks Perdieu. W.D. honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and worked in Information Technology with B & W. His favorite past times were playing golf and spending time with his family. He is survived by his two sons, Brian Perdieu and his wife, Jennie, of Kansas City, Kan., and Todd Perdieu and his wife, Kelly, of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Samantha, Nathan, Trevor, Ryan, and Alexa; a sister, Barbara "Sug" Wilmoth and her husband, Gus, of Drakes Branch; his special life-long friend, Etta Legner of Lynchburg, and numerous nieces and nephews who were all important in his life. A Celebration of W.D.'s Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Perdieu, Walter Donovan
To plant a tree in memory of Walter Perdieu as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.