January 19, 1948 - August 22, 2020 Dennis Wayne Peters, 72, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, while surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of his own home. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Suzanne Tunkel Peters; children, John Stuart and his wife, Beth, Phillip Austin and his wife, Tempa, and William Reid Peters; and grandchildren, Elijah (12), LilaMae (9), Stuart (6), Avery (5), and William Miles (1). He was born in 1948 to the late Randolph Eugene Peters and Esther Irvin Peters in Lynchburg, Va., and is survived by his sisters, Sharon Peters Jones and Karen Lee Peters. Dennis attended Lynchburg College and graduated in 1972 with a BA in History. He also spent 6 years in the Army Reserves as a drill sergeant starting in 1970. He spent 35 years working for Lynchburg City Schools, most of this time at E.C. Glass High School as a history teacher and football coach. He served as the head football coach at Glass from 1998-2000, and prior to that spent 25 years as an assistant coach and long time defensive coordinator. After retiring from the city schools in 2005, he spent several years teaching and coaching in Amherst County. Along with several other coaches, Dennis was a proud founding member of Hill City Rod and Reel fishing club where he established many lifelong friendships. In retirement, Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling with his wife, and going on fishing trips. Dennis made a positive impact on young people throughout his life as a father, teacher, and coach. He treated everyone equally and with respect. He had a passion for helping others succeed and inspired many by consistently demonstrating loyalty, selflessness, and integrity. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Due to COVID-19, the family asks that all who plan to attend wear masks and practice safe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.