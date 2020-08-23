Peters Jr., Neil H. "Chip"

August 11, 1965 - August 16, 2020 After a brief illness, Neil Peters Jr. passed away at his home in Madison Heights, Va. Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Neil Peters Sr. and Marilyn DeWitt (Peters). Neil was a self- employed roofing contractor whose passion for music, playing guitar and writing his own songs, always provided enjoyment and comfort to him. Along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins, Neil leaves behind his life-long friend, of whom were more like brothers, Pat Carroll and his long-time friend, Mickey Tyree. Neil is survived by his sister, Pamela Nowell (Thomas) of Lynchburg. Those wishing to make contributions, please consider the American Diabetes Association or your charity of choice. Due to COVID 19 concerns, any plans for services are pending. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Peters family (929-5712).
