Phillips, Gary Claude
0 entries

Phillips, Gary Claude

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Gary Claude Phillips, 74, of Bedford, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Bedford, on May 14, 1946, a son of the late Claude Milton Phillips and Helen Virginia Sarver Phillips. He was owner/operator of Phillips Trucking in Bedford. Gary served his country in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his sisters, Wanda P. Goff and her husband, Robert and Debra P. Chappell; his special friend, Pat Bitter; his beloved dog, Clyde, who was his best companion and always by his side, and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Phillips, Gary Claude
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News